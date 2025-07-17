Paval Holding acquires Praktiker Hellas – Strategic entry into the Greek DIY market

Romania’s Pavăl Holding, owner of leading home improvement retailer Dedeman, announced the acquisition of Praktiker Hellas.

As emphasized in the relevant announcement, “Praktiker Hellas is entering a new phase, following its acquisition by the investment group that owns Dedeman, a leading force in the Romanian DIY market and one of the largest business companies in Southeast Europe. This is a strategic step that focuses on stability, evolution and long-term growth. The transition is guided by shared values, a unified vision of development and a deep belief in the power of people. Praktiker Hellas continues its operation with the same team, the same organizational structure and the philosophy that governs it, ensuring full continuity at all levels of activity. Its employees remain at the heart of the organization, with this new partnership further strengthening their role and contribution.”

As Dragos Paval, President of Dedeman, stated, “from the very beginning, we felt a deep connection with Praktiker Hellas, in the way it takes care of its customers, supports its employees and respects its communities. We did not come to make abrupt changes, but to develop the solid foundation that already exists. We believe that together we can shape a strong and sustainable business model that will offer lasting value to employees and customers.”

Dedeman was founded in 1992 and today has 64 DIY stores in Romania, 5 modern logistics centers, a privately owned transport fleet and over 13,500 employees, making it the undisputed leader in the sector in the country. Its business model is based on continuous commitment to the customer, the empowerment of its people and the continuous support of local communities.

On his part, Christos Lambropoulos, CEO of Praktiker Hellas, stated that “today’s development is a milestone for our development, which continues with consistency and strategic direction. We have built an organization with a strong identity, human orientation and a stable presence in the Greek market. The collaboration with an international partner that has long experience in the industry, developed infrastructure and a clear strategy essentially strengthens our common vision. Together with Dedeman, we continue even more dynamically, with the same values that guide us: respect for people, trust in the Greek market and commitment to sustainable progress – for the benefit of our customers, our employees and local communities.”