Greece ranks third in EU poverty rates

At least 11 EU countries have recorded an increase in poverty rates over the past three years. Women and young adults face a higher risk of poverty or social exclusion.

More than one in five citizens of the European Union were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2024, according to the latest Eurostat data.

Greece ranks third in poverty rate – France also records high levels

Bulgaria (30.3%), Romania (27.9%), and Greece (26.9%) reported the highest percentages of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion.France also recorded worrying numbers, with the poverty rate reaching its highest level since 1996. Specifically, it increased from 14.4% in 2022 to 15.4% in 2023, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).

The rise in France’s poverty rate mainly affected single-parent families and children, while pensioners were less impacted.

Social groups most affected by poverty

In 2023, 30.4% of families with at least one foreign national member in Italy were at risk of poverty, while the rate was much lower—only 6.3%—for families consisting exclusively of Italian citizens.

In 2024, women, young people aged 18 to 24, individuals with low educational level, and the unemployed were, on average, more likely to be at risk of poverty or social exclusion compared to other social groups within the EU population.