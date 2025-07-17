Skaramangas Shipyards and TKMS sign MoU for submarines

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the German company TKMS (Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems) and Skaramangas Shipyards, regarding the implementation of a Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) program for Greek submarines, was signed on Thursday, July 10.

The event took place at the residence of the German ambassador in Athens, and was signed by Skaramangas Shipyards CEO Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and TKMS CEO Thomas Fred Keupp.

The agreement marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation in the shipbuilding and defense sectors between the two companies.

High-ranking officials, as well as representatives of the Greek Armed Forces, executives of the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives of Greek defense companies that maintain cooperation with German companies and institutions, were present at the event.