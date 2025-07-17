Electrical and electronic goods: Low expectations for sales in 2025

The electrical and electronics sector has lower expectations for the current year, despite the fact that there was a small growth in the first five months of 2025 based mainly on the technology sector, due to high traffic in telecommunications items and the subsidy coupon on computers and tablets.

However, the positive image of the first five months is not enough to keep the morale of traders buoyant, who see that the estimates for strong sales in the cooling sector are not confirmed, as happened with heating during the winter months, combined with the intense volatility in trade due to negative international developments and low consumer incomes.

As executives in the sector explained to “N”, the market is numb, mainly due to reduced sales of air conditioners and the stable but lower demand in the remaining product categories, white-black appliances, including small appliances that until recently participated with a high percentage in the total turnover of the sector. Especially during this year’s summer sale season, the interest is focused on sales of air conditioners (cooling), which is a category with very satisfactory profit margins.

On their part, representatives of the big brands in the industry and the retailers emphasized that competition is intensifying especially in the high-end category of products, the premium series, where the further penetration of Chinese brands is changing the balance and market shares. And this is happening in a category that was previously dominated by traditional European or Korean brands. There is also intense competition among cheaper products, with consumers constantly looking for the possibility of installments or other incentives in order to complete their purchases.

Five-month trend

Analysts pointed out that they cannot make safe estimates for the annual sales trend and are cautious for the coming months in terms of consumer trends. According to GFK’s 5-month data, the total market value amounted to 1.2 billion euros, an increase of 5.5% in value and 4.4% in units.