METLEN honors its people in the new campaign “We are METLEN”

With operations in over 40 countries, a workforce of more than 9,000 employees, and nearly 300 projects currently underway worldwide, METLEN stands at a historic milestone as it prepares for its listing on the London Stock Exchange

METLEN, a global company with a Greek heart, is launching its new campaign titled “We are METLEN.”

With operations in over 40 countries, a workforce of more than 9,000 employees, and nearly 300 projects currently underway worldwide, METLEN stands at a historic milestone as it prepares for its listing on the London Stock Exchange, while remaining proudly headquartered in Greece, according to the announcement.

At the core of this journey are METLEN’s people – its employees. The new campaign recognizes them as the true heart and driving force of the company, it added.

“We are METLEN” is both a tribute and a thank you to the people who bring the company’s vision to life every day. It’s also a reminder that behind every number, every project, and every step forward, there are individuals with passion, dedication, and a shared sense of purpose, the announcement concluded.

