Freight market indicators show a positive trend

The main dry bulk freight market index moved in a positive direction for the fifth session due to increased demand in the largest segments. The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) rose by 2.14% and stood at 1,906 points.

The index for the largest capesize ships, which handle iron ore and coal cargoes, increased by 4.30% and stood at 2,642 units. On the other hand, the index for Panamax ships decreased by 23 units and stood at 1,967, down 1.16%.

For the smaller supramax ships, the index increased by 2.18% to 1,315 units. Mixed signs prevailed in the tanker market. For Clean Tankers, the index closed with an increase of 5.96% and stood at 622 units. For Dirty Tankers, the index closed lower by 0.11% and stood at 926 units.