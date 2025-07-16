Nikos Christodoulides to ‘Naftemporiki’: The Cyprus issue will determine the progress of EU–Turkey relations

The European Union has made it clear to Ankara that “Euro-Turkish relations can be examined through a positive approach and only through developments in the Cyprus issue,” the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, stated in an interview with “Naftemporiki” and Michalis Psilos.

The warning of the President of the Republic of Cyprus is particularly important in terms of time, as today the two-day, second informal expanded five-party meeting begins at the UN headquarters in New York, with the participation of Nikos Christodoulides, the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, the Greek Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Hakan Fidan and the British Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Stephen Dowdy.

The reactivation of the international community for the Cyprus issue, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres taking a new initiative to resume talks on the basis of Security Council resolutions and the agreed basis for a solution, was achieved thanks to “intensive diplomatic efforts both in the foreground and in the background aimed at demonstrating our sincere political will,” Christodoulides underlined to “N”.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus noted that recently there has been an increased interest on the part of Turkey in the rekindling and expansion of Euro-Turkish relations. However, he reiterated that Europe “essentially links any progress in Euro-Turkish relations with developments in the Cyprus issue.”

Asked about the developments in the Middle East, Christodoulides emphasized that “they are extremely worrying” and the Republic of Cyprus, as an EU member state in the region, sends the message that “any differences should be resolved through peaceful processes and through dialogue.”

Regarding energy issues, Christodoulides referred to the recent update from the leadership of ExxonMobil on a new discovery of natural gas in the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus. “The presence of energy giants in our maritime Exclusive Economic Zone is a vote of confidence in both the Republic of Cyprus and the energy prospects of the region,” the President of the Republic of Cyprus underlined.

Mr. President, in a few days it will be 51 years since the Turkish invasion and the military occupation of northern Cyprus continues. Turkey only talks about “two states” on the island, ignoring the UN resolutions. How optimistic are you that something can change in Ankara’s stance?

– It is a fact that the Turkish side has recently abandoned the agreed basis for a solution and is calling for a solution based on two states. When I took over the government of the country, let me remind you, the intransigence of the Turkish side reached the point where the Turkish Cypriot leader would not accept either a social meeting between us or any meeting under the auspices of the United Nations, unless specific terms and conditions were previously met that referred to an upgrade of the pseudo-state. During this entire period, by making enormous diplomatic efforts both in the foreground and in the background and by convincing people of our sincere political will, we managed to activate – and even in the midst of two wars, in Ukraine and in the Middle East – the international factor again, with the UN Secretary-General taking a new initiative to resume talks on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions and the agreed basis for a solution. I am not embellishing the state of affairs, nor am I overlooking the difficulties and challenges.

Turkey’s stance is “key”

However, since the Turkish Cypriot leader’s complete refusal to even hold a social meeting, we are currently facing a second expanded conference convened by the UN Secretary-General with the participation of Turkey. At the same time as the Secretary-General’s initiative and the appointment of his personal envoy, the active interest of the EU, which can play a decisive role, was expressed both in the letter of the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council before the expanded conference in Geneva and in the appointment of the European Commission’s envoy, Mr. Johannes Hahn. Therefore, I believe that we did everything possible to create the conditions for a positive outcome and in this context the UN Secretary-General made a statement in Geneva about progress after seven years.



Mr. President, from the Turkish side, we usually see in international meetings on the Cyprus issue, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, trying to play the “good guy”, leaving the role of the “bad guy” to Tatar. And so, each time Turkey promotes its positions. Will we finally see the same attitude again in New York?

-There is no doubt, and I can tell you with certainty, everyone knows it, that the most decisive role is that of Turkey. Everyone knows that the decisions on whether the talks will resume and whether the Cyprus issue will be resolved will be taken by Turkey. Therefore, I do not think there is anyone who can claim the opposite, whatever tactics are followed by the Turkish side. And because it is known that the key lies in Ankara, they essentially link any progress in Euro-Turkish relations with developments in the Cyprus issue.

The EU is necessary for Turkey



How will the upcoming “elections” in October in the occupied territories to elect a new Turkish Cypriot leader affect the talks?

– It is undoubtedly important who will be at the helm of the Turkish Cypriot community. Without any desire for involvement, if there is a leadership with which we see in the same direction regarding the basis on which the Cyprus problem should be resolved, as well as the resumption of talks on the basis of the achievements of the negotiations to date, it is a development that will facilitate our efforts.



Mr. President, in your opinion, why doesn’t the EU exert decisive pressure on Turkey so that a solution to the Cyprus issue can finally be achieved, based on international and European law?

– We have recently seen an increased interest on the part of Turkey in the rekindling and broadening of Euro-Turkish relations on various issues of vital importance to Turkey. The EU is necessary for Turkey on a political, economic and social level. It is important that it has become clear to Ankara that Euro-Turkish relations can be examined through a positive approach and only through developments in the Cyprus problem in a gradual, proportionate and reversible manner. A relevant discussion took place during the last NATO Summit between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron, as the Turkish President himself has stated.

Cyprus, part of the solution for the Middle East



Mr. President, how do you comment on the developments in the Middle East? How much can they affect the position of Cyprus?

Undoubtedly the developments in the Middle East are extremely worrying and as the Republic of Cyprus we are in constant contact with all the states of the wider Middle East. We are the EU member state in the region and at the same time we maintain excellent relations with all our neighbors. Within this framework, our message is clear: any differences should be resolved through peaceful processes and through dialogue. As I mentioned above, as the closest neighboring EU member state in the region, but also as the state that maintains excellent relations with all other states in the region, since we have the ability to talk to everyone, we are making every effort to convey the right messages to defuse the situation and achieve a peaceful settlement of the differences.

At the same time, the role of Cyprus is purely humanitarian. We are not part of the problem but part of its solution. I would like to recall the Amalthea project, as well as the fact that the Republic of Cyprus contributes to removing European citizens and third-country nationals from the region. At the same time, we are trying within the EU to convince of the need for more active and more substantial involvement in the region that has particular geopolitical importance and is adjacent to Europe.

This will also be an objective of the upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026. To this end, as I have already announced, the heads of state or government of the countries of the region, the Arab Gulf, as well as India, will be invited to participate in the informal European Council to be held in Cyprus in April 2026.

Discovery of a significant gas deposit in the Cypriot EEZ



One last question, Mr. President, on the energy sector. Recently, there has been positive information about the discovery of significant natural gas deposits in the offshore plots of the Republic of Cyprus. What do you expect from this development?

-We were informed a few days ago by the leadership of ExxonMobil about a new discovery of natural gas in the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus during drilling on the “Pegasus -1” target, within block 10. According to the information we have received, the existence of a 350-meter column of clean natural gas was observed. Further analysis of the findings will be carried out in the coming months, in order to evaluate the data that has been obtained. I would like to remind you that the discovery at “Pegasus-1” is the second to be made in Block 10 by the ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy consortium, following the discovery at the “Glafkos-1” well, announced in February 2019.

The “Glafkos-2”appraisal well, which was completed in March 2022, confirmed the presence of a natural gas reservoir with high-quality characteristics. More generally, the presence of energy giants in our maritime Exclusive Economic Zone is a vote of confidence in both the Republic of Cyprus and the energy prospects of the region. A major goal now is the exploitation and commercialization of natural gas. This is where our efforts and actions with the companies operating in our EEZ are focused.



