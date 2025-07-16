Recovery Fund: Athens proceeds with the submission of the 6th request for 3.9 billion

The submission of the 6th request for disbursement of resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF), totaling 3.9 billion euros, is now a matter of days.

The decisive factor in proceeding with its submission was the approval of the Revised Plan “Greece 2.0” by the European Commission at the end of June, while the final approval by Ecofin is expected on Friday. Of this amount, 2.1 billion euros concern the grant component and 1.8 billion euros concern the loan component.

According to the Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis, Greece plans to submit the 7th request for disbursement of resources from the Recovery Fund, amounting to 3.5 billion euros, in November.

Based on the progress of the implementation of “Greece 2.0”, Greece has already received 59.4% of the resources it is entitled to, an amount corresponding to 18.2 billion euros. The government’s goal is to receive 80% of the Recovery Fund resources by the end of the year. Upon the disbursement of the 6th request, Greece will have received 71% of the total resources.

Regarding loans, 478 loans have been contracted to date, of which 265 (55.4%) concern small and medium-sized enterprises. The weighted average interest rate is 1.8% with an average repayment period of 14 years. The amount of loans amounts to 16.47 billion euros (7.19 billion euros from the Recovery Fund, 5.43 billion euros from loans granted by banks and 3.84 billion euros from investors’ own participation) of which 2.79 billion euros concern small and medium-sized enterprises.