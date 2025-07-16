Deal of 28.5 million euros for Newsit, Tlife, Zappit

The websites of Nikos Evangelatos and Tatiana Stefanidou are placed under the business umbrella of Vangelis Marinakis’ Alter Ego, following the completion of two agreements worth a total of 28.5 million euros.

The package includes the acquisition of 100% of the companies NEWSIT Ltd. and TLIFE SA, which own well-known sites such as Newsit.gr, Zappit.gr, Tlife.gr, OnAlert.gr, Iatropedia.gr and Perpetual.gr.

Nikos Evangelatos and Tatiana Stefanidou remain at the helm of their websites for at least the next five years, while jointly guaranteeing with the sellers the fulfillment of the obligations of the agreement.

Financial data

The value of the agreement for Newsit amounts to 19.5 million euros, with the first installment of 12.65 million euros to be paid by August 1, 2025 and the second, of 6.85 million euros, by April 9, 2027. Correspondingly, the acquisition of Tlife closed at 9 million euros, with the installments being 5.85 million euros (by 1/8/2025) and 3.15 million euros (by 9/4/2027).

Alter Ego announced that the first tranche of each acquisition will be covered by the funds raised from its recent public listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, while the second tranche will be financed by equity.