Public+: Over 720,000 members in the rewards program that returns euros on every purchase

Public+, the free rewards program launched a year ago, is seeing positive results, especially among consumers who are looking for practical benefits and transparency in their transactions.

According to the company, more than 720,000 users have already registered, with one in four transactions currently taking place through the Public Wallet.

The cashback amount already exceeds 5.5 million euros, while the reward is applied to more than 300,000 product codes and is redeemed without restrictions, on any product the user chooses.

At the same time, the company continues to offer the Lowest Price Guarantee, ensuring the best offer on the market, while at the same time the Public shopping experience is enhanced with a full range of flexible cardless payment methods.

In addition, it gives even more reasons for smart summer shopping.