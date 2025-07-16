Greece is expected to be affected by the imposition of the proposed US tariffs, according to UBS.

More specifically, Trump’s tariffs could have a 10 basis point impact in 2025 and 30 basis points in 2026 on Greek Industries, if implemented on August 1.

The UBS analysis specifically focuses on countries such as the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Greece, South Africa, and Kazakhstan, placing them under the microscope for potential economic effects.

Greece ranks fourth among EMEA emerging markets most exposed to U.S. tariffs

Greece is ranked fourth among emerging countries in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) expected to be most affected by U.S. tariffs, following Hungary—which is projected to suffer the strongest impact—as well as the Czech Republic and Poland.

The pharmaceutical and food industries are seen mostly affected by the tariffs.

Although Greece is not heavily reliant on the U.S. as a trade partner, such an increase in tariffs could potentially lead to reduced exports, according to the analysis.