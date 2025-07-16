Greece remains a resilient investment destination, defying the negative sentiment across Europe

International investors remain positive towards Greece despite the investment slowdown across Europe, according to the new major survey by EY Greece, the EY Attractiveness Survey Greece 2025.

The survey, which evaluates the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination, was conducted by FT Longitude on behalf of EY, based on a sample of 250 investors, between March 10 and 28, 2025. Its findings were presented by the CEO of EY Greece, Giorgos Papadimitriou, during the 8th InvestGR Forum 2025.

Foreign Direct Investment in Greece in 2024

While foreign direct investment (FDI) in Europe fell by 5% in 2024 – the lowest level since 2017 – and concerns are intensifying due to geopolitical uncertainty and trade wars, EY’s European Investment Monitor (EIM) database recorded 35 investment projects in Greece in 2024, compared to 50 in 2023. This is the fourth best performance in the 25-year period that the database has been tracking. Cumulatively, investments in the last five years represent 53% of the investments that EY has recorded through the EIM since 2000.

Improving the qualitative composition of investments

This year’s survey also confirmed the ongoing trend of improving the qualitative composition of investments, with the emphasis shifting to knowledge-intensive activities and high value-added sectors that can contribute to the transformation of the Greek economy. Notably, investments in the software and IT services sector represent 26% of the total, compared to 15% pan-European, while 14% of FDI was directed to activities related to Internet Data Centers.