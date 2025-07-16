Seaven Tanker: Twenty ships – 15 with Greek flag

Seaven Tanker & Dry Management Inc., owned by brothers Nikolas and Stratos Tsalamaniou, has acquired the 20th ship in its fleet, flying the Greek flag, thus confirming its commitment to continuous development and the provision of high-quality shipping services.

Seaven currently manages a fleet of modern oil/chemical tankers and cement carriers, all double-hulled and equipped with cutting-edge technologies for safe and environmentally friendly cargo transportation.

Now, 15 of the 20 ships fly the Greek flag, as it is a strategic choice of the company to invest in the Greek shipping community.

They operate mainly in ports of the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and Northern Europe, chartered by leading oil companies and cement industries.

The company is a member of international and national organizations such as Intertanko, Intercargo, Bimco, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, the Association of Greek Shipowners, the Association of Short Sea Shipping Shipowners and Helmepa, while in 2018 it was the first worldwide, with ships under 10,000 DWT, to be certified by the Green Award Foundation.

“With its starting point in Piraeus and destination in the ‘seven seas of the world’, as its name “Seaven” indicates, the company continues to evolve, strengthen its dynamic presence in international maritime transport, invest in innovation and build relationships of trust with its partners, always having at the center of its strategy the safety of cargo and human resources, the protection of the environment and the Greek maritime tradition”, the company stated.