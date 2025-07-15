Stock Exchange: Why (for now) the 2,000-unit narrative is not under threat?

The Athens Stock Exchange remains steady, as US President Donald Trump’s tariffs currently do not appear to pose a significant challenge to the 2,000-point threshold.

The Greek market may have fallen for two consecutive sessions, but the losses during this period (-0.7%) cannot be considered sufficient for the time being to reverse the strong upward trend.

Currently, the distance from the historical milestone of 2,000 points is less than 50 points, with the General Index moving in the range of 1,950 – 1,955 points, recording a performance of +33% since the beginning of the year.

The two-day reversal, according to the above data, is translated as an attempt by investors to assimilate some of the gains, rather than as a first sign of an imminent large-scale corrective move.

Of course, much will depend on developments on the trade war front, as it is clear that the outcome of the US-Europe tariff dispute will largely determine investor psychology, with the August 1 deadline considered D-Day.

As for the day’s agenda, investors’ attention is focused on the annual General Meetings of AVAX and Minerva, at the same time as interest remains focused on the business developments during the summer.

Foreign Markets

Trade tariffs continue to be the main concern of international markets, which are asked to wait until August 1 to see if Donald Trump’s announcements of 30% tariffs on Europe constitute a real threat or even a negotiating ploy.