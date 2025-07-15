Metlen: New solar project completed in Italy

METLEN announced that it has successfully completed the construction of the San Severo solar park in Italy, located in the region of Puglia.

The project has a peak capacity of 12 MWp and is expected to generate 21.97 GWh of electricity annually—enough to meet the energy needs of approximately 7,846 households each year.

METLEN undertook the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of the project as part of its consistently applied Asset Rotation Model. The park utilizes bifacial solar panels, integrating some of the most advanced technologies currently available in the renewable energy sector.

The successful delivery of the project was made possible not only by METLEN’s longstanding technical expertise but also through close collaboration with local partners in Puglia, actively contributing to the regional economy and community development.

This milestone further strengthens METLEN’s commitment to delivering high-quality renewable energy projects across Italy. The company currently manages a portfolio of 130 projects across the country, with a total capacity of approximately 3 GW, scheduled for completion within the next four years.

Earlier this year, the Carcarello and Tarquinia solar parks in the Lazio region were also completed and connected to the national high-voltage grid. Together, these projects have an annual production capacity of 89 GWh, supplying clean energy to approximately 24,700 households.

Italy remains a strategic pillar of METLEN’s European growth strategy, thanks to its robust renewable energy portfolio and favorable regulatory environment. Through a diverse pipeline of projects, METLEN continues to invest in innovative solutions that accelerate the energy transition toward a sustainable and resilient future.