ElvalHalcor Sustainability Report 2024: Economic and social footprint

ElvalHalcor’s economic and social footprint for 2024 is significant, according to the sustainability report announced by the company.

In particular, the production value of the listed company in 2024 amounted to 2.2 billion euros, the annual total impact of its activity amounted to 0.53% of GDP and 1.18 billion euros, and its exports reached 7.8% of the country’s total exports of industrial products and 53.5% of the value of exports of precious and non-ferrous metals.

The company employs 2,800 workers, i.e. almost 1% of those employed in the manufacturing sector in the country and 23% of those employed in the base metals sector. Overall, ElvalHalcor’s activities in 2024 supported 17,731 jobs and its social product amounted to 714 million euros. Investments in tangible assets reached 57.1 million euros and group-wide research, development and innovation expenditures in 2024 amounted to 13.2 million euros, compared to 10 million euros in 2023.

According to Michalis Stasinopoulos, Chairman of the Board of Directors, “ElvalHalcor has developed an industrial vision and is pursuing a dynamically evolving strategy for sustainable development. Having created all the conditions, we are steadily moving forward as a modern, extroverted and sustainable European industry based in Greece, creating multiplier benefits for the economy and society.”

Based on the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), ElvalHalcor in 2024 proceeded with the Dual Materiality Assessment, Scope 3 Emissions Reporting, Human Rights Due Diligence, Participation in Climate Week NYC, the European project for circularity in aluminum cans, Investments in digital management systems, and the Viridis Suite for Energy Management.