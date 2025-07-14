Megalou (Piraeus): Long-term value creation is recognized at domestic and international level

My vision since I joined Piraeus in 2017 has been clear: to transform the institution into a leader in innovation, resilience and sustainable development in Greece and beyond, Piraeus Bank CEO Christos Megalou said recently after awarding the title of the highest performing bank in Greece, according to the Top 1000 World

Banks ranking for 2025 published by The Banker magazine, the globally recognized index of banking strength published annually by the Financial Times Group.

Result of disciplined and consistent work

“This recognition as number one in overall performance by The Banker is a strong validation of the disciplined and consistent work carried out at every level of our organization, from improving efficiency and risk management, to achieving tangible results for our customers and stakeholders,” Christos Megalou said and added:

“It proves that our strategy is working. It confirms that Piraeus’ strength and leadership in our primary market is real and enduring. Most importantly, it proves that long-term value creation is not just an ambition, it is becoming a reality that resonates domestically and internationally. I want to thank our exceptional team for their unwavering dedication and our customers for their continued trust. Together, we are building the future of banking, digital first, sustainability and resilience. The journey continues.”

In 2024, Piraeus achieved high profitability, with net profits of 1.1 billion euros and a return on equity of 15%.

At the same time, it continued to strengthen its balance sheet, increasing its performing loan portfolio by 12%, approaching 35 billion euros. Assets under management also increased by more than 20% annually, now exceeding 12 billion euros.

These results underline the significant progress made in strengthening Piraeus’ fundamentals and its decisive role in supporting the Greek economy with responsible, stable and future-oriented banking activity.