Emiris to “N”: Bridges are needed between universities and industry

Greek universities can play a decisive role in strengthening industry, Professor Dimitris Emiris, President of the Department of Industrial Management and Technology of the University of Piraeus, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki” and Michalis Psilos.

“New technologies in the Greek industry will pay off if there is proper business planning, market analysis, selection of partnerships and networking, and understanding of the challenges. So here the universities play a decisive role,” Emiris noted.

“The majority of Greek industrial companies face the challenge of accessing and integrating new technologies in their overall operation, not only in production. This certainly requires investments, but it also requires know-how.

There are technological, energy, economic, and even cultural challenges that affect the sustainability of industrial companies and the future will certainly require universities to promote up-to-date and applied knowledge. It is worth mentioning that the Department of Industrial Management & Technology of the University of Piraeus very recently developed a dynamic and modern curriculum to give prospects to students, but above all, to help the industry evolve through the challenges.”

Optimistic about the future

Professor Dim. Emiris cited data from recent studies by SEV and Alpha Bank: First, the sector of the economy yields 10.4% of GDP, second, the contribution of industry to growth in 2024 exceeded the service sector, third, 15.4% of new jobs in the last three years come from industry and fourth, the best-paid positions are in industry. So, industry has a presence, it has momentum and we can be optimistic that it also has a future. However, the constantly changing environment requires alertness, good knowledge, flexibility and vision.