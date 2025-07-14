Kikilias: Comprehensive master plan for the port of Mykonos

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, spoke of a “comprehensive master plan for the port of Mykonos” during his visit to the island.

“A comprehensive master plan for the port and all port infrastructure is underway. I asked the port authorities to move forward quickly with the remaining port projects, prioritizing safety and, of course, serving our fellow citizens, islanders, and tourists. The image we present to the tourists is very important, but safety is above all,” the Minister said.

“The crown of our tourism efforts”

“Mykonos is an island that we recognize as the crowning glory of our tourism effort and our tourism product. And obviously, due to the very high demand for services on the island, we must act accordingly.”