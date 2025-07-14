Ellaktor: Investments in real estate, infrastructure and tourism

Following a four-year strategic restructuring, the Ellaktor Group has now created the conditions that allow it to proceed to a new business phase, the Group’s CEO Efthimios Bouloutas said.

He explained that “with significant liquidity and solid foundations for sustainable growth, the Group is now focusing on the real estate and infrastructure sector, as well as on activities with a direct positive impact on profitability.

Using the Alimos Marina as a vehicle, as well as through recent investments in the real estate sector and hospitality sectors, it will continue to invest in profitable growth and aim at the continuous creation of long-term value for shareholders, society and the Greek economy.”

Significant divestments

The strategic restructuring that continued in 2024 created opportunities to highlight the true value of the Ellaktor Group, through significant divestments of activities.

The profitable course continued with net profits of over 57 million euros and a return to shareholders of 174 million euros.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Group proceeded with an additional capital return of 296 million, bringing the total capital return amount to 470 million – an amount more than double the company’s total capitalization at the beginning of 2021.

Last year, through REDS, the Group dynamically entered the tourism services sector.

Regarding the real estate development sector, it showed revenues of 3.7 million euros in 2024 compared to revenues of 10.4 million euros in 2023.

In the Alimos Marina development project, REDS proceeded with all the necessary actions related to the issuance of building permits. In October 2024, the final designs for the project were submitted to the competent authorities and the issuance of building permits is expected in 2025 to begin the redevelopment project.