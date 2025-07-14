Aktor: The group’s corporate transformation is underway

Aktor’s corporate transformation is underway with the creation of 5 subsidiaries (Construction, Concessions, Real Estate, Renewable Energy Sources – RES and Facility Management) and the prospect of completion in October.

At the same time, the investments it has made, about 1 billion euros so far, out of the total of 2 billion announced by its management, lead to an estimate of total revenue of 1.480 billion euros and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 200 million in the current fiscal year.

According to the chairman and CEO, Alexandros Exarchou, the technical sector remains the “backbone” of the Group, however, the other activities that it is now developing will yield stable cash flows over a period of 3-5 years.

In particular, construction remains dominant, with an expected turnover of 1.184 billion in 2025, plus 104 million from Entelechia, which it is acquiring (specializing in electricity distribution networks and telecommunications), for a total of 1.3 billion euros, and EBITDA of 124 million, of which 39 million from the company to be acquired.

In the concessions sector, pending the approval of the Competition Commission for the acquisition of Aktor Concessions, a turnover of 57 million and EBITDA of 32 million are expected. In real estate, revenues of 47 million and EBITDA of 39 million, while in Facility Management the turnover will reach 84 million (with the acquisition of Ocean Solution) and EBITDA of 6.5-7.0 million euros.

Real Estate and an agreement with Prodea

Special mention was made of the agreement with Prodea, from which Aktor is purchasing a portfolio of 39 properties worth 580 million with estimated revenues of 40 million euros per year. The Group’s goal is to have a portfolio worth 946 million and revenues from it (rents) of 65 million by 2030 through the development, sale and management of properties.

Facility Management and RES

In the Facility Management sector, Aktor is aiming for a 12% share of the total market by 2030, with 55% of sales coming from intra-group activity. The estimate is that within 2025, tenders with a budget of 1 billion will be announced for security, cleaning and catering services, with Aktor intending to claim a part of them.

In RES, Aktor currently has 280 MW in operation, which will increase to 350-400 MW by the end of 2025. For 2026, the target is 500 MW in operation and another as many under construction, while by 2028 the target rises to 1,300 MW, with 668 MW in operation, 144 MW from cooperation with PPC, 100 MW from batteries and 390 MW from acquisitions.

Concessions and projects

Exarchou confirmed, at least indirectly, that negotiations are underway for Aktor’s participation in the VOAK (Northern Road Axis of Crete) concession. There is also advanced discussion about participation in another existing concession.

International presence and prospects

In the meantime, the gap from the slowdown in the production of new projects in Greece will be covered for Aktor by its activity in Romania. In the neighboring country, it aims to have a backlog of 2-3 billion euros in 2-3 years.

The head of Aktor described the possible acquisition of the Athens Stock Exchange by Euronext as positive, noting that, among other things, it will become easier to secure financial instruments (bonds, etc.) to support the Group’s investments.