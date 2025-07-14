PPA: Record-high dividend of 1.92 euros per share

The Piraeus Port Authority approved the distribution of the highest dividend in the company’s history, amounting to 1.92 euros (gross) per share for the fiscal year 2024, increased by 43.7% compared to the year 2023, further enhancing the attractiveness of PPA S.A. as an investment option.

Financial results

Specifically, the key financial figures in 2024 are as follows: Total revenue for the year amounted to 230.9 million euros, showing an increase of 11.1 million euros or 5.0%, compared to the corresponding year of 2023 (219.8 million euros). Profits before taxes amounted to 112.9 million euros compared to 96.2 million euros in the year 2023, recording an increase of 17.4%, while profits after taxes amounted to 87.5 million euros, increased by 30.8% compared to 66.8 million euros in the year 2023.

The highest performance in the history of PPA

The above financial figures constitute the highest performance in the history of PPA S.A., both in terms of revenue and profitability, confirming the continuous growth path of the company for the fourth consecutive year.

The President of PPA S.A. Mr. LIN Ji, who chaired the General Assembly, expressed his appreciation to the shareholders for their trust, as well as to the management and staff for their continuous dedication and work and he commented:

“The steady upward trajectory of Piraeus Port Authority S.A., as shown in the financial results of recent years, reflects the success of our strategy for the substantial upgrade of the port of Piraeus. Our targeted choices regarding the operation and administration of the port strengthen the position of Piraeus as a key transit and trade hub in the Mediterranean and Europe. At the same time, our commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable development remains unwavering. We invest in actions with a positive impact on society, the environment and local development, building a port with resilience, consistency and prospects for future generations.”