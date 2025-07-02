Qualco Group: Acquisition of majority stake in Cenobe

Qualco Group continues its acquisition strategy, proceeding through Qualco Single Member S.A. with the acquisition of a majority stake of 50.01% of the total share capital of Cenobe S.A.

Cenobe is a rapidly growing Greek company specializing in cybersecurity, headquartered in Athens, with operations in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and the UAE.

The price for the acquisition of 50.01% of Cenobe amounted to 1.235 million euros, through a combination of share purchase from existing shareholders and participation in the company’s share capital increase, giving it a total equity valuation of 2.786 million euros after the investment.

Following this acquisition, Qualco Group expands the range of cybersecurity services it offers, while at the same time sealing the group’s commitment to targeted organic and inorganic growth.

According to Miltos Georgantzis, CEO of Qualco Group, “Qualco, consistent with its commitments to investors, continues to invest in small but dynamic groups with a strong product, steadily strengthening its presence in Greece and abroad.”

Strengthening the cybersecurity sector

At the core of Cenobe’s product portfolio is its proprietary Morpheus cybersecurity platform, a comprehensive External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solution designed to detect exposed resources across domains, subdomains, cloud services and third-party providers.

It also correlates them with known vulnerabilities, helping businesses identify and prioritize the most critical risks, going beyond traditional compliance models. With a customer base of over 50 organizations in seven countries, the company serves critical industries such as the public sector, supply chains, shipping and digital transformation providers.