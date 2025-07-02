FinMin: Euronext’s intention to acquire the Athens Stock Exchange is a tangible vote of confidence

“Ten years after the imposition of capital controls, a potential acquisition of the Athens Stock Exchange by Euronext constitutes a tangible vote of confidence in the stability and positive trajectory of the Greek economy.

At the same time, it marks Greece’s integration into the European financial landscape and strengthens the confidence of international investors,” according to the finance ministry.

The ministry emphasized that it views the prospect of an agreement very positively and pointed out that this is a commercial discussion at an early stage, which may or may not lead to a deal. In any case, any potential development will be subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities and ultimately to the decision of the shareholders.

Support for the Integration Process

In the event that the merger of the two entities proceeds, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance expressed its intention to actively support the integration process, ensuring smooth operational integration. A unified approach to infrastructure, operations, and supervision can significantly improve the efficiency, transparency, and international competitiveness of the Greek market.

The ministry also emphasized that it consistently encourages the inflow of foreign investments into Greece and believes that the size and expertise of Euronext, particularly regarding the equities and bonds market, can offer substantial benefits for investors and the Greek economy as a whole.