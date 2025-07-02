Intercargo participates in the 110th Session of the IMO Maritime Safety Committee

With a strong presence and active contribution to the proceedings, Intercargo, under the chairmanship of Ioannis Xilas, participated in the 110th session of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 110) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), held from June 18 to June 27.

Intercargo, as a key representative of the interests of the dry bulk shipping sector, expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to one of the most important regulatory forums of the global maritime community.

During the session, critical issues related to maritime safety were raised, such as the strengthening of the International Safety Management Code (ISM Code), protection against cyberattacks, combating piracy, maritime accident investigation procedures, as well as the need for safe escape from engine rooms in cases of emergency.

Particular emphasis was also placed on alternative fuels, cargo-related issues, and the revision of the definition of bulk carriers, amid developments in technology and regulatory requirements.

Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), the Common Structural Rules, Goal-Based Standards, the ESP Code, and proposed amendments to both mandatory and non-mandatory IMO instruments also dominated.

Intercargo reiterated its commitment to working together with international authorities to enhance maritime safety and promote sustainable and realistic regulatory approaches, for the benefit of the shipping community and global trade.