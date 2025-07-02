Volos makes a dynamic return to the cruise map

After the devastating floods of 2023, Volos is making a strong return to the international cruise market.

The full restoration of the port paves the way for 42 cruise ship arrivals in 2025.

According to the Volos Port Authority, the removal of sediments from the cruise ship pier of the port of Volos has been completed and now the approach points have a useful depth of -11m.

It is also noted that a team from the Hydrographic Service has been present at the port of Volos in order to prepare the new bathymetric chart and inform not only cruise companies but also any interested parties.

Cruise ship arrivals from major companies

“The restoration of operational levels now allows the safe and unhindered approach of cruise ships. Despite the cancellations we had in the past period, we will ultimately have 42 arrivals. It is noteworthy that in recent weeks more cruise ship arrivals from major cruise companies have been added, confirming the industry’s confidence in the dynamics and prospects of Volos as a tourist destination,” it said in its announcement.