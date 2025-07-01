Metron: Investing in expansion and innovation – Elevators with a Greek signature in the global market

2025 is a pivotal year for Metron, which has been on an upward trajectory for 30 years, producing and distributing Greek-made elevators to the international market.

The company is completing a major investment of 8 million euros, which concerns the expansion of its existing facilities in Serres from 15,000 sq m to 18,000 sq m, the acquisition of new mechanical equipment, a logistics building and robotic systems, as well as the renewal of the company’s ERP system as part of its digital transformation. At the same time, it is also considering relocating its offices and product showrooms to Athens. Upon completion of the investment, the production capacity of the company’s factory will increase by 30%-35%.

Metron produces 1,500 complete elevator systems annually, while its capacity will exceed 4,000 projects per year, both complete systems and system parts.

In 2009, the company made major investments in technologically advanced mechanical equipment and automated production lines, and in 2018 it began its digital transformation.

As Anna Sandrou and Vasilis Sandrou, co-CEOs of the company, stated at an event held recently at Metron’s elevator factory in Serres, “our vision is to upgrade the quality of people’s lives by offering safe and reliable solutions that ensure equal access for all.”

The Greek elevator company has a presence in 50 countries and 5 continents, from Europe, the Middle East and Asia. It also covers the needs of the Greek market, which is showing growth trends due to the current situation of upgrading and certifying the country’s elevators. The company is focusing on further strengthening its position in international markets, which contribute 70% of its turnover. Metron has one subsidiary company and two offices in Germany and one subsidiary in Poland.

The goal in the coming period is the further development of the Great Britain market, while the company’s penetration into the US market, specifically in North America, is planned, as well as the acquisition of a minority stake in a new company in Canada.