Bank of Greece: Deposits and loans climb higher in May

Both deposits and loans recorded positive performances in May, with the private sector recording impressively positive flows, leaving behind the negative picture of April, while stagnation is observed in the Eurozone, according to the Bank of Greece.



Credit to the domestic economy

Τhe monthly net flow of total credit was positive by 298 million euros in May 2025, compared with a negative net flow of 40 million euros in the previous month.



Credit to the general government

In May 2025, the monthly net flow of credit to the general government was negative by 220 million euros, compared with a positive net flow of 58 million euros in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 0.2% from 1.3% in the previous month.



Credit to the private sector

In May 2025, the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector increased to 11.3% from 10.9% in the previous month. The monthly net flow of credit was positive by 518 million euros, compared with a negative net flow of 98 million in the previous month.



Credit to corporations

In May 2025, the monthly net flow of credit to corporations was positive by 471 million, compared with a negative net flow of 94 million euros in the previous month.



Deposits by the domestic economy with the domestic credit institutions

In May 2025, the monthly net flow of total deposits was positive by 1,525 million, compared with a negative net flow of 1,097 million in April 2025.



Deposits placed by the general government

In May 2025, deposits placed by the general government increased by 302 million, compared with a decrease of 302 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 15.2% from 11.8% in the previous month.



Deposits placed by the private sector

In May 2025, deposits placed by the private sector increased by 1,222 million, compared with a decrease of 795 million in the previous month.



Corporate deposits

In May 2025, corporate deposits increased by 867 million, compared with a decrease of 1,145 million in the previous month.



Deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions

In May 2025, deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions increased by 356 million euros, compared with an increase of 350 million euros in the previous month.