Eurobank issues 500 million euros in senior preferred debt

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (Eurobank Holdings) announced that its subsidiary Eurobank successfully completed the pricing of 500-million-euro senior preferred notes.

The bond matures on 7 July 2028 and is callable at par on 7 July 2027 (3NC2), offering a coupon of 2.875% per annum. Settlement will take place on 7 July 2025, and the notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Euro MTF market.

The transaction received a tremendous level of interest from the onset which resulted in a final demand of approximately 4.5 billion, i.e. an oversubscription of about 9 times, thus enabling Eurobank to raise 500 million euros at a reduced credit spread of 90bps compared to the initial 125bps indication level. The book building process attracted strong and geographically diverse demand from international investors, with the Bank receiving firm final orders at re-offer from 162 different investors.

Upon new issue allocation, foreign investors’ participation accounted for 94% of the issued amount of the book, with key participation from France (29%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (17%), Italy (12%) and Germany and Austria (11%). In terms of investor type, 68% were Asset Managers, 20% were Banks and Private Banks, 8% were Insurance and Pension Funds and 2% were Hedge Funds.

The proceeds from the issue will support Eurobank Group’s strategy to ensure ongoing compliance with its Minimum Requirements in Eligible Liabilities and Own Funds (MREL) and will be used for Eurobank’s general funding purposes.

Deutsche Bank, IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, Jefferies, Santander and Société Générale acted as Joint Bookrunners.