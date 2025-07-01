ELLAKTOR Group – Sustainable Entrepreneurship & ESG Footprint

ELLAKTOR Group is one of the most important infrastructure groups in Greece with a portfolio of activities in the sectors of Concessions, Property Development – Management and Hospitality. Utilizing the many years of experience and expertise of its people, the Group operates in full harmony with its values and vision, aiming for development in terms of sustainability.

Sustainable Development is a key pillar of the business planning of ELLAKTOR Group’s activities. Under the guidance of best international practices and standards, the Group continues to strengthen the integration of criteria related to the Environment, Society and Governance (ESG) in its business activity and strategy, combining financial and ESG performance.

In 2024, a series of initiatives and actions related to Sustainable Development were carried out, which resulted in the improvement of the Group’s performance on ESG issues.

The Group’s environmental footprint for 2024 reflects its commitment to climate neutrality. Important initiatives in this direction include the completion of the Roadmap to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as well as the assessment of the results of the climate risk identification process and their potential economic impacts, in accordance with the recommendations of the TCFD. At the same time, the Group committed through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to set short-term, scientifically documented targets for the reduction of its emissions.

At the same time, the Group recorded a 19% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1&2) compared to 2023, avoiding 1 million tons of CO2 eq. (third) but also Production of 221 GWh of Green Energy.

The social dimension remains a strategic priority of the Group, which contributes to social well-being both through its business activity and targeted social initiatives in response to the needs of society. In 2024, it further strengthened its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) actions, focusing on initiatives to support the Young Generation, train its human resources, as well as ensure a healthy, safe and non-discriminatory working environment.