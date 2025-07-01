Celestyal Cruises innovates with biofuels

Cruise company Celestyal Cruises continues its dynamic course in Greece, as the company’s total contribution to the Greek economy now reaches 120 million euros.

As announced during a presentation on the fully renovated cruise ship Celestyal Discovery in the port of Lavrio, this amount includes expenses for personnel and sailors, catering, port fees and repair work.

The company’s management also highlighted its strategy for green operation, as – as noted – it is the first ship in Greek waters to be refueled with second-generation biofuel.

Strategy

Presenting the renovated cruise ship Celestyal Discovery, the company’s CEO, Chris Theophilides, underlined Celestyal’s strategy for small and medium-sized ships, with an emphasis on authentic Greek hospitality and modern design.

He said that all the work was done by Greek hands in Greek shipyards and Greek crews, giving a significant result, while emphasizing that the cost of the entire project for the company’s second ship amounted to 22 million.

Speaking about the cruise ship, he said that the Celestyal Discovery became the first ship in Greek waters to be refueled with a second-generation biofuel blend, created from recycled cooking oils by the Greek company Verd (Motor Oil Group).

He added that this is an innovative project, fully compliant with ISO 8217:2024 standards, which reduces CO2 emissions by approximately 21%, while its refueling took place in the port of Lavrio.