Coca-Cola: Strong footprint in the Greek economy and employment

Coca-Cola’s contribution to the Greek GDP totaled 2.2 billion euros in 2024 while it supported 50,700 jobs, according to a study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research.

The study, which covers the period 2022–2024, analyzes Coca-Cola’s socio-economic footprint in Greece, highlighting the importance of the value chain it creates through its activities—from production to distribution—in collaboration with local suppliers, points of sale, and service providers.

Economic Support and Investments

During the three-year period 2022-2024, Coca-Cola invested 142 million euros to strengthen its activities in Greece, enhancing its production infrastructure and its presence in the market. In 2024, its overall contribution to the Greek economy is reflected in impressive figures: