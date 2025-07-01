EU allocates 8 billion for growth, quality of life, environment, and tackling poverty

A package of European programs – in addition to the NSRF and the Recovery Fund – totaling 8 billion euros, which will “run” from 2026 to 2032 and will concern, among other things, reducing energy costs, protecting the environment, supporting vulnerable households and very small businesses, addressing housing and improving transport, was announced at the inter-ministerial press conference.
These are programs that are part of three new European funds: the Social Climate Fund, the Modernization Fund and the Island Decarbonization Fund.
Some of the actions that will be included in the new funds are:
- The electrical interconnections of the Dodecanese, the North Aegean and the Cyclades with the aim of reducing the burdens from Public Utilities paid by consumers.
- The energy upgrade of buildings with more active participation of the private sector.
- Income support for vulnerable and poor households (heating allowance, rental subsidy)
- Creation of social housing and renovation of student dormitories.
- Upgrading the Athens metro and supply of new electric buses in Attica and Thessaloniki
- Projects to address water scarcity (desalination, dams)
- Support for very small businesses for the energy upgrade of their buildings and equipment.
- Energy saving investments in industry.
- Rent subsidy for public officials working away from home in areas where there is a housing problem.
- Energy upgrading of ships with the involvement of Greek shipyards.