EU allocates 8 billion for growth, quality of life, environment, and tackling poverty

A package of European programs – in addition to the NSRF and the Recovery Fund – totaling 8 billion euros, which will “run” from 2026 to 2032 and will concern, among other things, reducing energy costs, protecting the environment, supporting vulnerable households and very small businesses, addressing housing and improving transport, was announced at the inter-ministerial press conference.

These are programs that are part of three new European funds: the Social Climate Fund, the Modernization Fund and the Island Decarbonization Fund.

Some of the actions that will be included in the new funds are: