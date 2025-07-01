Sichuan Airlines: Direct flights to Athens via Istanbul

A ceremony marking the launch of Sichuan Airlines’ direct flights connecting Athens with the city of Chengdu in China, via Istanbul, was held at Athens International Airport in the presence of the Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni.

This new route significantly strengthens air connectivity between Greece and China, contributing to the further deepening of bilateral relations in tourism, the economy, and culture.

In her opening remarks, the Minister pointed out that “more than just a new flight, today’s initiative is a bridge of culture and economy between East and West.

Sichuan Airlines’ choice to invest in this connection reflects its confidence in Greece as a dynamic, safe and authentic tourist destination.”

Kefalogianni emphasized that this new flight reflects the confidence that Greece inspires as a modern and hospitable destination, respectful of its history and open to the future.

She stressed that the goal of the national tourism policy is to enhance the authentic experience of the visitor, upgrade infrastructure and shape a tourism model that strengthens the connection with the culture, the place and its people.

The event was held in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Athens International Airport, Michalis Kefalogiannis, the CEO of AIA and President of SETE, Yiannis Paraschis, representatives of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Greece, executives of Sichuan Airlines, as well as bodies from the tourism and business sectors.