Sixty yacht crews from 19 countries are diving into the battle of the 5th AEGEAN 600

Greece is once again at the center of global sailing this summer. The AEGEAN 600 is getting ready to set off for the 5th consecutive year in the Aegean Sea.

Sixty (60) yachts from 19 countries and 3 continents (Europe, Asia, and America) are ready to battle for the trophy.

The race will start from the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion on Sunday, July 6, at 14:00.

It is of great value that boats that participated in previous events repeat their participation, giving a vote of confidence in the AEGEAN 600. Unique boats such as the Swiss Multihull ALEGRA, which in 2022 set the first course record in its category.

Among the new teams to this year’s race is also the furthest-travelled of all the entries: US-based Chris Hemans and his mixed team of Italian and US sailors on his Cookson 50 VARUNA. Hemans is a veteran Southern California offshore race competitor and organizer of numerous editions of the Transpac, the 2225-mile biennial race from Los Angeles to Honolulu. Hemans visited last year’s race as a spectator and was impressed with what he saw.

“I came to visit with my daughters and was very impressed with everything: the impressive setting, the high caliber of the venue and the events, the incredible hospitality, this is really a world-class place. We bought our Cookson 50 in Italy last year and wanted to make this our first long offshore race, so there’s been a lot of preparation. We have a great team assembled and very much look forward to it.”

In terms of Greek participation, eyes are turned on AIOLOS which won the Maxi category last year, the Optimum S – Samos Steamship which will be present for the 5th consecutive year, the boat AETHER which last year was the winner in the Double Handed category (two-person crew) and the ARETI which every year, along with the other (Aiolia, Antelope, Armageddon, Iso Time, Notos, Pega Hellenic Naval Academy, Phileas Fogg) Greek boats will be “present” at the start in Sounio.

This annual race is co-organized by Olympic Marine. Rolex is once again supporting the event as the Official Timepiece.