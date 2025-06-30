Kikilias’ stern message about coastal shipping safety

Since March 2025, at the initiative of the new Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, a comprehensive plan to strengthen security in the country’s ports has been implemented, in response to the demands of the summer season and increased passenger traffic.

As part of this strategy, the Ministry has already carried out more than 700 extraordinary inspections related to the safety of ships, passengers and seafarers this year.

Strengthening the operational presence of the Coast Guard

At the same time, the operational presence of the Coast Guard in the two main ports of Attica was significantly strengthened, with 70 additional port officers being deployed in Piraeus and 20 port officers returning to Rafina, with the aim of intensifying controls and ensuring security in the embarkation areas. Correspondingly, in the Cyclades, the Port Authorities are being reinforced with an additional 48 port officers, while the port authorities of the SE Aegean were reinforced with an additional 94 coast guard officers.

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy sends a strict message to all those involved: The legislation must be strictly observed, with regard to both the technical condition of the ships and the working conditions of the crews. At the same time, the Minister, from the first moment of assuming his duties, has given a clear mandate to the Coast Guard and all Port Authorities in the country to intensify controls with absolute priority on the safety of employees and passengers.