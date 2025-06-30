New European distinctions for “Naftemporiki” – Award for its special edition on the Pontic Genocide

“Naftemporiki” received two more major European distinctions from the most important awards institution, the European Newspaper Award, participating for the third time.

After the top distinction as “European Newspaper of the Year 2024”, “N” declared its dynamic presence in the 26th competition of the European Newspaper Award, where 3,000 participants, in 20 categories, from 22 countries, claimed the distinction, managing to win two awards in the categories “Small graphic” and “Insert for a special occasion and anniversary.”

Despite the numerous entries, “N”, which is a pioneer in design under its Art Director Dimitris Nikas, managed to stand out again, this time for two of its projects. Specifically, it won an award for the graphic with the Atlas bearing the burden of the Central Administration’s debt, and also for the insert “May 19: Remembrance Day of the Genocide of the Pontic Greeks”, referring to another… debt, that of memory and international recognition of the crime of Genocide.

The latter is a journalistic production of the “N” group’s website, pontosnews.gr, which specializes in the culture and history of refugee Greekism, and which, with the creative intervention of the newspaper’s technical team, was awarded by the international Evaluation Committee in the category “Supplements for special occasions and anniversary issues”.

The creative and journalistic team of “N” managed to convey its important messages to the committee, through the unique conception and design of the above works.