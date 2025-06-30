Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Strengthening cooperation between Greek and Mexican businesses

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening business contacts between Greek and Mexican companies was signed by the president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vasilis Korkidis, and the president of the Hellenic-Mexican Trade Organization, Nadya Delgado.

The signing of the MoU follows the official visit of the Mexican ambassador on May 27 when it was announced that extroversion and investment convergence actions are being promoted, with the aim of strengthening bilateral trade relations.

Korkidis stressed that Greece can take advantage of Mexico’s strategic position as a shipping hub, while the cooperation with the embassy and Enterprise Greece will support the export diplomacy of Greek entrepreneurs.

By signing the MoU, it was emphasized that Mexico, as a strong economy and shipping hub, offers a strategic opportunity for Greek entrepreneurship.

Based on the memorandum, Greek businesses will take part in trade fairs and business missions to Mexico and collaborations between professional bodies in Greece and Mexico will be strengthened for information and export opportunities, as well as for the organization of B2B business meetings, in business missions that will be organized in the near future.

Additionally, the connection between the platforms of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Mexican Chambers of Commerce will be developed, for the exchange of data on local market trends, as well as on the synergies that may develop between Greek and Mexican businesses, with an emphasis on export opportunities.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was renewed this year, facilitates trade relations and enhances the possibilities for exports and imports.

Korkidis also stressed the importance and role played by the port of Piraeus, as well as the possibilities for commercial and maritime synergy with the port of Veracruz, which is a port of strategic importance in Mexico.