H&M is re-introducing itself to the Greek market

H&M has proceeded with the opening of its two emblematic stores in Greece, the flagship store at Ermou & Voulis in the center of Athens and its historic store in Piraeus, thus re-introducing itself to the Greek market, presenting H&M’s next-gen concept that reflects the new era in fashion with the combination of sustainable design, digital innovations and a fashion-forward atmosphere.

According to Thomas Estrany, Sales Manager, Sales Market Greece, “these reopenings mark a milestone for H&M Greece, demonstrating our commitment to offering a unique experience that combines technology, sustainability and local character. Our goal is to create inspiring spaces, where everyone can express themselves through fashion and enjoy a modern, comfortable shopping experience.”

Their smart store technology optimizes product presentation and daily operations, while digital screens throughout the store showcase the latest collections. Exclusively at the store in Ermou street, downtown Athens, customers have access to smart fitting rooms that allow them to request assistance, other sizes or products directly from the fitting room, while they can also view product information or browse the online collection.