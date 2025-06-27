Eurobank considers the parallel listing of its shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange

Eurobank S.A., a subsidiary of Eurobank Holdings, announced its intention to examine the parallel listing of its shares on the Main Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

Following the completion of the acquisition of 100% of Hellenic Bank – the largest foreign investment ever made in Cyprus – and in view of the delisting of its shares from the CSE, Eurobank is considering the parallel listing of its own shares on CSE, confirming its strategic commitment to the Cypriot economy and its support for the development and strengthening of the local capital market.

The final decision is subject to the necessary corporate approvals and, if taken, is expected to follow the listing of Eurobank’s shares on the Athens Stock Exchange, through the merger by absorption of Eurobank Holdings, which is expected in the last quarter of the year.

This move is part of Eurobank’s long-term strategic planning to solidify its regional presence, further strengthen its position in the Cypriot economy and support the interconnection of the Greek and Cypriot markets in an environment of enhanced convergence of regional economic interests.