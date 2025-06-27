Olympic Brewery’s ESG Strategy: Numbers, Actions, and Local Impact in Greece

As sustainability is fundamental to modern entrepreneurship, Olympic Brewery stands out as a model of responsibility, combining the global strategy of the Carlsberg Group, “Together Towards ZERO and Beyond,” with significant actions that leave a strong footprint in Greece.

Through specific measurements and initiatives focused on the pillars of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG), the company demonstrates that sustainable development is not just a goal, but a daily practice that enhances its institutional reputation and contributes to creating a better future.

Environment: Actions for a Green Planet

Olympic Brewery’s environmental commitment is realized through targeted investments and technological innovations that reduce the ecological footprint at every stage of the production process. Since 2018, the company has achieved a 19% reduction in CO2 emissions, while in 2024 alone, 1,000 MWh of energy was saved through technical upgrades at its facilities in Sindos, Thessaloniki, and Ritsona, Evia. Energy savings are a central pillar of the company’s strategy, as it adopts modern technologies that enhance energy efficiency.

Water management, a critical resource for beer production, is at the heart of Olympic Brewery’s efforts. Over six years, water consumption has been reduced by 19%, while new infrastructure has secured an additional saving of 8,500 cubic meters of water annually. At the same time, the company is pioneering the use of sustainable packaging, reducing plastic usage, while using the innovative DraughtMaster kegs.

Furthermore, the preference for returnable glass bottles and aluminum — a material that can be recycled repeatedly without loss of quality — underscores the company’s commitment to a circular economy and environmental responsibility.