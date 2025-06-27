Greeks’ debt exceeds 110 billion euros

Overdue tax debts increased by 3.8 billion euros in one year.

According to data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), the total amount of overdue tax debt reached 110.8 billion euros by the end of April. Of this amount, 23.8% — equivalent to 26.3 billion euros — is considered uncollectible debt.

Despite a decrease of 403,000 individuals in the total number of debtors, it still exceeds 4.2 million. An increase was also recorded in the number of individuals owing more than 500 euros.

According to the Parliamentary Budget Office:

60.69%, that corresponds to 51.2 billion euros, stems from tax debts.

The remainder of the actual overdue debts comes from other categories of debt, which have a low collection rate. These include fines (tax and non-tax) which constitute 28.88% of the actual overdue balance, reaching 24.39 billion euros, and non-tax debts (loans, legal costs, imputations, etc.), which constitute 10.42% of the actual overdue balance, corresponding to 8.8 billion euros.

Taking into account that 8.52 billion euros of tax debts are attributed to insolvent debtors and 15.3 billion euros concern debts with installments due dates more than a decade ago, what remains is 27.42 billion euros in debts, from which, according to data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), more than 90% of collections originate.

Almost all collections come from just 32.5% of the actual overdue debt balance. In contrast to the actual overdue balance, the majority of uncollectible debts (a percentage approaching 65%) originate from fines and, in particular, from tax fines.

Of the total fines (41.4 billion euros), 41.2% has been classified as uncollectible. At the same time, uncollectible debts include tax debts at a rate of 31.2% and non-tax debts at a rate of 3.9%.

It is noted that the majority of tax debts included in uncollectible debts concern indirect taxes (specifically VAT) which constitute almost 20% of uncollectible debts, while the smallest part comes from property taxes.

More than 4.2 million debtors

Regarding the total number of debtors, at the end of April, it decreased by 403,084 persons (natural and legal) to 4,242,507 debtors compared to the corresponding period of 2024. Of these, 452,472 persons owe up to 50 euros. On the contrary, the number of those who owe larger amounts increased. The number of those who owe from 10,000 euros to 100,000 euros rose by 20,215 persons and from 50 euros to 500 euros also rose by 24,820 persons.