Heracles Group: First 3.7 MW photovoltaic plant in operation

HERACLES Group invests in alternative forms of energy and proceeds with the installation of photovoltaic systems in its facilities. The Group is committed to sustainable development, which is a central axis of its business strategy.

The significant investment of 9,000,000 euros is yet another practical effort by HERACLES Group to address the challenges of climate change, as it focuses on reducing the carbon footprint of its activities, while at the same time contributing to the active transition towards a green economy.

HERACLES Group puts into operation the first 3.7 MW photovoltaic plant at the Volos Plant. 6,500 advanced technology photovoltaic panels were installed on the roofs of 3 buildings, which are estimated to produce 5,000,000 kWh per year for self-consumption.

This investment of 3,000,000 euros will significantly contribute to the reduction of annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 1,400 tons.

Vasilis Katerelos, General Manager of Sustainable Development of the HERACLES Group stated: “We plan to further expand our sustainability initiatives with new investments in technologies and projects that contribute to environmental protection and the national goal of energy transition. We continue to implement our investment program, committed to our strategy of leading the transition to innovative and sustainable construction.”