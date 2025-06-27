Intralot signs 10-year contract extension with the Idaho Lottery

INTRALOT S.A. announced that its U.S. subsidiary, INTRALOT, Inc., and the Idaho Lottery have agreed to a 10-year contract extension, reaffirming an established partnership and based on INTRALOT’s commitment to deliver innovative, technology-based lottery equipment and services.

According to the company, the extension officially takes effect in September 2027 and will include the statewide roll-out of new industry-leading equipment to enhance player experiences, while increasing benefits – financially and in player satisfaction -for the State of Idaho and Gem State residents.

Since 2007, INTRALOT’s partnership with the Idaho Lottery has provided the Gem State with secure and reliable gaming technology equipment and operational business solutions to meet Idaho’s marketplace.

Under this extension, INTRALOT will deploy its state-of-the-art, cutting-edge gaming solution, LotosX OmniTM, at the heart of which lies LotosXTM, a best-in-class technology platform that ensures more efficient, reliable operations between the retailer and the Idaho Lottery, improved game development and game implementation, while maintaining Idaho’s renowned commitment for the highest level of security and public confidence.

Additionally, the contract extension enables the Idaho Lottery to offer refined operational technologies at retail through the industry-leading award winning PhotonX terminal, the Dream Touch Flex vending terminal —an advanced self-service, player-activated machine that improves convenience and accessibility on both draw and instant games— and, CanvasX, INTRALOT’s latest content management system which unifies, elevates, and personalizes lottery content across all channels and user interfaces.

The extension also includes comprehensive upgrades to all existing vending machines as well as enhanced security measures for ticket management.