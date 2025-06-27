Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Intervention for smooth operations at the Port of Piraeus

The Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed the need for a holistic and immediate intervention on multiple levels, aiming to urgently seek and provide solutions to the traffic congestion and the loading and unloading delays of freight trucks at the port of Piraeus.

The President of the Chamber, Vasilis Korkidis, stressed that in this critical juncture, where geopolitical tensions are reshaping cargo flows, calling into question the pivotal roles of ports in the eastern Mediterranean, the port of Piraeus must not only regain its momentum, but also accelerate it.

Korkidis noted that everyone must show their support in order to avoid damage that will affect the reputation of the port, but also all the links in the logistics chain, not excluding the country’s import and export trade.

Thanks to the immediate intervention of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) approved the request to increase the presence of customs officers assigned to conduct inspections at the port gates. The goal is to accelerate the inspection process, restore the flow of inbound and outbound container transport vehicles, and relieve the surrounding road network of the commercial port from truck congestion. Additionally, with the consent of the leadership of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Coast Guard personnel will be present to assist with traffic regulation on the road axis near the port.

Additionally, the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) reaffirmed its commitment to extending the operating hours at the port gates, with the support of the Customs Office, from 10:00 to 18:00 daily.