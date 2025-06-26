Dynacom: The first supertanker built by the Chinese Hengli shipyards joins its fleet

Dynacom, οwned by George Prokopiou, delivered another newly built super tanker— the first from Chinese shipyard Hengli Heavy Industry.

According to the company, on June 24, Hengli Heavy Industry reached a significant milestone with the delivery of Aliakmon I, the first VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) ever built for Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. This marks a major step forward in Hengli’s ambitious journey into large-scale shipbuilding.

What makes this vessel stand out is not just its remarkable size (306,000 DWT, 332.8 meters in length, and 60 meters in beam), but also the high-end living accommodations it provides for both crew members and officers.

Designed with a strong focus on crew well-being, the vessel features five-star-quality accommodations, including spacious lounges, modern offices, comfortable bedrooms, and well-equipped bathrooms — a perfect blend of maritime engineering excellence and human-centered design.

Present at the vessel’s delivery was Konstantinos Lampsias, General Manager of Dynacom Tankers Management.

The shipping group controlled by Prokopiou, through the companies Sea Traders, Dybacom, and Dynagas, manages a fleet of more than 130 vessels at sea, while the shipbuilding program reportedly exceeds 100 ships.