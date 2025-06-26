PPC plans its expansion to Croatia; distributes 0.40 euro dividend

PPC announced its decision to increase the dividend for the fiscal year 2024, confirming the Group’s growth trajectory.

In particular, the new dividend policy of the largest energy group in Greece provides for 40 cents per share, which means a 60% increase compared to the 2023 fiscal year and in accordance with the provisions of the Strategic Plan for the period 2025-2027.

As stated by the President and CEO of PPC, the Management sets a target for a further increase to 1 euro per share in 2027 in the wake of improved financial results including net profits higher than 800 million euros and 2.7-billion-euro EBITDA from 1.8 billion euros.

Operating profitability increased by 41% compared to 2023 following the higher contribution of activities in Greece, both distribution and electricity production and trading, as well as the consolidation of Romania’s results for the full year compared to 2023.

Developments are expected in the RES sector with President and CEO George Stassis anticipating “news” for expanding the geographical spread of the portfolio. In particular, Stassis stated that the company already has a presence in foreign countries such as Romania, Italy and Bulgaria and is planning further moves, such as expansion in the market of Croatia.

The Group’s 3 main strategic pillars concern: