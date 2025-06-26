Hellenic Gaming Commission sees growth opportunities

A new dimension of the Greek gaming market is being highlighted by the Hellenic Gaming Commission, focusing on the industry’s production and export potential.

In its monthly update, the Commission emphasized that both land-based and online gaming sectors engage a significant number of professionals, benefit from contributions by academic institutions, and include strong, well-established businesses.

According to the Commission, the Greek gaming market—particularly the online segment, both games of chance and skill—is at the forefront of technological development, large in scale, and expanding rapidly. It has secured a high position internationally relative to its size. As the Commission noted in its analysis, there is a strong foundation for further growth, particularly in the development of related products, the contribution of specialized know-how, and export activity.

There are already highly dynamic companies in this field operating in Greece, with significant exports reaching global markets. These companies, the Commission added, should be supported in their efforts to grow their international presence.

However, there is currently no organized mechanism for the production, continuous training, and certification of professionals who could drive the development of this specific sub-sector of gaming with the potential to generate numerous well-paid jobs and attract skilled talent.

Furthermore, a key prerequisite for the sector’s continued growth is the provision of incentives and other mechanisms that would leverage its competitive advantages. In this context, the Hellenic Gaming Commission noted that it has already initiated actions, emphasizing that there are significant opportunities for further development.

Casinos, Investments, and a New Regulatory Framework – Online Gaming, High Taxation, and Risks

The Hellenic Gaming Commission also underscored the need for investments in the casino market, aiming to transform existing operations into full-spectrum entertainment casinos that can overcome the serious viability challenges they currently face. At the same time, the Commission stressed the necessity of a brand-new regulatory framework built from the ground up, aligned with international best practices.

Regarding recent developments in the sector, the selection process for advisors on the Crete Casino project is expected to be completed by the end of June, with significant changes also anticipated across other companies in the industry.