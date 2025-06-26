PPA S.A.: Welcoming ceremony of ‘Yuan Hai Kou’

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) organized a welcoming ceremony for the inaugural voyage of the Yuan Hai Kou, one of the largest and most technologically advanced vehicle carriers in the world.

The flagship of Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers is 199.9 meters long, has a capacity of 7,000 CEU (Car Equivalent Units), and will operate on a regular route connecting China with the Mediterranean. It also features a dual propulsion system using photovoltaic energy and LNG, marking the transition to a new era of “green” shipping.

The event was attended by distinguished guests from the political, business, diplomatic and maritime sectors, as well as related companies and organizations.

The speakers underlined the strategic role of the port of Piraeus in the international supply chain and the commitment of all to a sustainable future in shipping.

In addition, an exclusive tour of the ship’s interior was provided for high-ranking government officials and representatives of the shipping community.

The Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gikas, referred to the critical role of the Piraeus Port Authority in strengthening the competitiveness of the port, through a holistic strategy that combines high economic results with sustainability on the basis of the triptych Environment – Society – Governance and underlined:

“In this environment of constant evolution and responsible development, the arrival of the ‘Yuan Hai Kou’ is of great significance – it acts as a symbol of the new era of shipping with a clear orientation towards sustainability. Green shipping is gradually turning from theory into practice. As the challenge of green transition and decarbonization is great, we must work together, adopting a level playing field, in order to achieve meaningful and sustainable results.”

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Greece, Fang Qiu, noted: “This event reflects the deepening of relations between Greece and China in the field of maritime transport. The port of Piraeus is not just a commercial port – it is a symbol of friendship, mutual trust and shared vision. Technological cooperation and environmental responsibility serve as the foundations of a strategic relationship that is constantly evolving and strengthening.”

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carrier President Zhang Wei praised the strategic importance of the port of Piraeus and the company’s vision for zero emissions: “The ‘Yuan Hai Kou’ is the result of years of planning, investment and technological excellence. It is a symbol of our commitment to reduce carbon emissions, promote ‘green’ practices and redefine standards in global shipping. The choice of the port of Piraeus for the ship’s maiden voyage is of particular significance, a recognition of its importance as a strategic port in Europe and a highly reliable partner.”

The CEO of Piraeus Port Authority S.A., Su Xudong, described the ship’s arrival as “a historic moment” for the port: “The arrival of the ‘Yuan Hai Kou’ in Piraeus demonstrates that the port is constantly evolving, embracing progress, sustainability and innovation.”

With its sights set on the future and initiatives that promote green development and the modernization of maritime transport, the Piraeus Port Authority is emerging as a pioneer of a new era — one that is greener, smarter, and more interconnected with the global community.