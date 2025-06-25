Crete–Attica interconnection: Successful transfer of 320 MW of electric power from Crete to Attica

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and the Ariadne Interconnection successfully completed the transfer of 320 MW of electric power from Crete to Attica through the new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine interconnection, which was recently put into operation.

This development confirms the interconnection’s capability for bidirectional energy flow under real operating conditions.

The energisation of the Crete-Attica interconnection began at the end of May, with the initial transfer of electric loads from Attica to Crete.

According to the announcement, the two interconnections now available to Crete, via the Peloponnese and Attica, provide double protection for the island’s secure electricity supply while creating new opportunities for green energy production, which can power not only the local system but also the mainland.

Power transfer tests will continue as scheduled, aiming to achieve the maximum transmission capacity per electrical cable.